NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Even with COVID and unemployment, people are still moving to Nashville and buying real estate.
According to Greater Nashville realtors, home sales are up by six percent, despite the pandemic.
“After Memorial Day in particular, people kind of really started stirring about and we’ve seen activity that has brought us up year to date," Jeff Checko, who is the Relocation Director at Re/Max Advantage, said.
According to Greater Nashville realtors, the Music City saw 4,380 closings last month alone.
Realtors explained where a majority of new home owners are coming from.
“I don’t think it would be overstating it to say 75% of people looking at listings are from places like California, Chicago, New York, etc.," Checko said.
Checko added people are moving to Nashville for a variety of reasons.
“People that are coming here are coming here because they feel like it’s a safer place. Usual suspects as far as reasons why like lower taxes or no state income taxes are still there," Checko said. "Because their job may have brought them here but now, you’ve got things that are happening in cities as far as protests and potential violence, you’ve got fires in California that are scaring people even further. Then you’ve got the pandemic and the varied responses of those from state to state.”
According to Greater Nashville realtors, there are more than 8000 listings in the area and 4200 of them are currently pending.
