NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A growing number of people are coming to our city and the Nashville International Airport is making big changes to meet the demand.
Today a crane arrives at BNA to help with the major renovation project currently underway.
The crane will help in constructing a large canopy at the airport and will stand about 450 feet tall.
Airport officials say the new canopy will be about 700 feet long and 224 feet wide and will extend from Garage 1 to the end of the new international arrivals facility.
All the construction happening at our city's airport is aimed at helping support the growing number of passengers that come through every day.
The canopy construction begins in October, which is only a few days away.
