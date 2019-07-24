NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Construction is just one of the things that comes with Nashville’s growing pains... and you’ll see a lot of it at the airport.
Nashville is quickly becoming a popular tourist destination for vacations, conventions, and big sporting events that has millions of people visiting our airport from out of town. Major renovations are needed to get ahead of the growth to keep Nashville International Airport a world class airport.
As of today, about 16 million people come through BNA every year. However, as Nashville gets bigger, that number is expected to soar to 23 million travelers within the next decade.
“Each time there’s a big event in Middle Tennessee, we get more passenger traffic,” says Tom Jurkovich, Vice President of Communications at BNA, “But truth is, we could break a record on a random Sunday. We grew 15% last year, that’s astounding.”
If you’ve been to the airport recently, you’ve probably already seen the work being done.
They’ve already added a new terminal garage and are currently in the middle of expanding a terminal apron and various taxi lanes.
By the end of next summer, you’ll see a brand new ticketing counter, baggage claim expansion, pedestrian plaza, as well as a major expansion of concourse D.
“What we’re doing is trying to meet the demand of a growing city and state while keeping out warm, welcoming atmosphere,” says Jurkovich. “People want more flights, more access and better service. We’re going to deliver that”
There are plans down the road for an on-site hotel and a lobby renovation. Those are set to be finished in 2023.
