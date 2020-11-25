Thanksgiving can be hard for children in foster care, still waiting for that forever home.
"Just that general feeling of, 'I shouldn't have to be here. I should be with a family who loves me and cares for me,'" said Colleen O'Connell, a counselor at one of Youth Villages' group homes for children in the foster care system.
2020 bringing in the pandemic meant possible parents made fewer calls about fostering or adopting a child.
"Sometimes it hurts your heart," Colleen said. "They're more isolated than other people. They're isolating with staff. It's not where they want to be."
On Wednesday, something special was delivered to those children.
Staff was hard at work at the Elliston Place Soda Shop. Meringue towered over the pies.
"We've got teenage boys, and like everyone else, our kids want that big Thanksgiving dinner," said Colleen.
Piedmont Natural Gas and the Elliston Place Soda Shop partnered to get those dinners to the Youth Villages children living in group homes. There to drive the meals was the Cashville Corvette Club. That meant the meals were getting delivered in style.
"It's heartwarming," smiled Colleen.
While the children Colleen works with wait on home, a group of people walked in with more than just a dinner and giant meringue pies. They brought the faces of people who care.
For more on adopting through Youth Villages, visit https://www.youthvillages.org/
