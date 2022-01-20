BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) – An overnight crash involving several vehicles shut down I-65 in Williamson County for nearly six hours on Thursday morning.
The incident occurred around late Wednesday evening on the northbound side of I-65.
Tennessee Highway Patrol are handling the incident and are reporting six vehicles are involved, including a tractor trailer.
THP is also reporting there are several injuries involved with this crash.
All northbound lanes on I-65 at Concord Ave were shut down to allow police to investigate the scene and crews to remove debris from the Interstate.
Lanes were reopened around 5:45 a.m. when crews were able to pull the semi-truck to the shoulder.
News4 will update as information is made available.
