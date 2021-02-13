NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A major crash has shut down I-24 in both directions near Old Hickory Blvd in South Nashville.
Nashville Fire says that multiple people have been taken to area hospitals for treatment. There is no timetable for reopening.
Multiple patients have been transported from the scene at MM62 0 I24 E to area hospitals. Please continue to avoid the area if possible. If you are traveling in this area, please use caution as Emergency Responders are working to clear the scene.— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) February 13, 2021
Stay with News4 as information becomes available.
