NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck and a construction van had the intersection of Donelson Pike and Lakeland Drive closed early Wednesday morning.
Metro Police said EMS transported two men from the van to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Both the driver and passenger in the semi did not sustain any injuries.
The Donelson Pike intersection at Lakeland Drive was reopened as of 6:40 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.