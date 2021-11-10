Major crash on near the airport send two men to the hospital

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck and a construction van had the intersection of Donelson Pike and Lakeland Drive closed early Wednesday morning. 

Metro Police said EMS transported two men from the van to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Both the driver and passenger in the semi did not sustain any injuries. 

Semi-truck crash

The Donelson Pike intersection at Lakeland Drive was reopened as of 6:40 a.m. 

