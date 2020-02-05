NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Dozens of corporations and over 100 small businesses in Tennessee released an open letter to Governor Lee this morning that details the businesses' opposition to the controversial adoption bill that the governor signed last month.
The bill would provide legal protection for taxpayer-funded faith-based foster care and adoption agencies that exclude LGBTQ+ families and other groups based on religious beliefs. Governor Lee supported the bill, saying religious liberty is "very important." It was the first bill signed into law this year.
The Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce organized the open letter. Thirty-five corporations and 107 small businesses signed the letter, which you can read here.
Last week, the Associated Press reported that many of the same companies that signed this open letter reached out to Lee and urged him to veto the adoption bill.
"Policies that signal that the state is not welcoming to everyone put our collective economic success at risk," the open letter reads. "As we seek to maintain and grow our world-class workforce, we often face questions about whether our state is welcoming to the LGBTQ community and beyond."
Corporate signers include Amazon, AllianceBernstein, Lyft, IKEA, Nashville International Airport (BNA), the Nashville Predators, the Tennessee Titans and Vanderbilt University.
The letter includes a statement from the Predators:
The Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena oppose discrimination of any kind. In an effort to keep our state vibrant with potential for tremendous economic and social growth, we proudly support Tennessee Thrives. We have seen our city and state stand with us during NHL All-Star Weekend and the NHL Stanley Cup Final and we have witnessed lower Broadway embrace the incredible volume of fans for the SEC during the Men’s and Women’s basketball tournaments. Passing discriminatory legislation would limit revenue for the city of Nashville and the state of Tennessee by inhibiting our ability to secure events like those and future events such as league marquee events, NCAA Games, award shows and countless potential concerts. We strongly encourage our elected officials to keep us on an inclusive path that protects the rights of all Tennessee citizens.
News4 has asked Gov. Lee for a response to the open letter. We have not heard back yet.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
