Nashville's top prosecutor told News4 Friday that jail should be saved for the most serious crimes. This comes just days after Calvin Bryant was released from prison after serving more than 10 years for selling drugs near a school.
Bryant was prosecuted under the Drug-Free School Zone Law. It significantly increases the sentence for anyone who sells drugs within 1,000 feet of school, whether kids are there or not. Anyone found guilty is sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison, a harsher punishment than a rapist.
“Those folks can’t get probation, they can’t get rehabilitation services. They’re just going to the penitentiary and we’ll see you in a decade," said Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk said.
Funk says when the law took effect in the 1970s it intended to make harsher punishments for people who sell drugs to kids at school and is often misinterpreted by the courts to apply to anyone selling or with intent to sell within 1,000 feet.
“You could be driving your car down Interstate 65 from Nashville toward Franklin and you would pass Father Ryan High School, Overton High School and it could be the middle of the night, middle of the summer, have a small amount of drugs for your own personal use and you might find yourself charged with a crime that would carry 15 to 60 years at 100%," said Funk.
As of 2016, 435 people are serving school zone sentences in Tennessee. 64 of those people are from Nashville.
“We’ve seen instances where police officers in other counties will call up the person and say well sell me some drugs and oh by the way meet me by the McDonalds, which is right across the street from a school knowing there would be a higher penalty attached to it,” said attorney David Raybin.
Raybin is pushing for changes to the law. He calls it 'completely out of whack' and says it punishes first-time drug offenders as if they committed murder.
“You can keep the statute the way it is, but have an additional requirement that a child be present or that it be occurring during school hours," said Raybin.
Raybin says the law also disproportionately impacts minorities.
“Many non-white people live in the center city, there are more schools in the center city, so by definition almost all the drug sales that are occurring in the center city are approximate to the school," said Raybin.
Raybin and Funk argue prison should be reserved for violent offenders and believe drug cases should be looked at on a case-by-case basis.
“People all the time are complaining well why are they letting this murderer out? How come this rapist got free? Well the reason is, they’re occupying spaces for people who are serving sentences, these mandatory minimums for these school zone cases," said Raybin.
Since Funk took office in 2014, he's refused to prosecute any cases under the Drug-Free School Zone Law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.