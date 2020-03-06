Friday, a sea of volunteers worked to clean up North Nashville, but Ben Alexander, a postal worker, was there with a different job to do.
"That's dedication! There are no mailboxes, so what is he doing," said Earnest Wilburn, a tornado victim.
With all the electric crews and volunteers blocking the streets, Alexander couldn't get his mail truck through.
So instead, he dodged debris on foot, delivering what people need.
"I'll make sure that they have their medicine and packages," said Alexander.
And a few things they didn't necessarily want.
"Oh look, an NES bill! Benny! How did I get an NES bill? We don't even have power," said Wilburn.
"I'm just the messenger. I'm just the messenger," said Alexander.
That's not true though.
Alexander is so much more than that.
For him, delivering the mail is personal.
This is his route. These are his people.
"Even the 1600 block, I know just about everybody," said Alexander.
And as the saying goes:
"Rain, sleet or snow the mail must go, I guess, or tornado yes," said Alexander.
The USPS said those who were displaced by the tornado should either put a hold on their mail or temporarily change their address.
You can do that here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.