NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Dozens of pieces of mail spilled out onto a busy Nashville intersection on Tuesday morning.
According to the U.S. Postal Service, a truck from a recycling company did not have the mail secured property, causing it to fly out from the truck at the intersection of Lebanon Pike and Spence Lane.
Officials said the mail does not contain any sensitive information and all the undeliverable junk mail was heading to the recycling center.
Employees in the area said the mail was dropped in the road around 4 a.m.
Crews have responded to the scene to clean up all of the mail from the street.
