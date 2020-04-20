Mail carriers ask homeowners for help preventing dog attacks

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Mail carriers across the state are asking for your help with the family pets.
The U.S. Postal Service said dog attacks usually increase when children are home during a school closure.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, children are home for the summer and at times, kids often rush the door when the mail carrier arrives at their house. When that happens, the U.S. Postal Service said the household dog will follow and makes letter carriers vulnerable to attacks.
“As the Postal Service continues to provide an essential service during the current crisis, we want to make sure our carriers are safe and out of harm’s way while making their appointed rounds,” U.S. Postal Service said in a statement on Monday.
Pet owners are being asked to wait for letter carriers to leave the area before going to get their package or mail.
“Dogs have been known to slip around their owner while the door is open to attack a carrier. Dogs should be restrained and/or kept in another room as mail carriers make personal deliveries,” U.S. Postal Service said.
They are also reminding pet owners to leash or contain any dogs when they are outside of the home.
