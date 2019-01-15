BEDFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Magnitude 2.5 earthquake was measured about 8 miles (13km) east of Shelbyville, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred around 8:37 p.m. Tuesday.
News4 reached out to investigators in Bedford County, who tell us there were no confirmed reports of any damage at this time.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.