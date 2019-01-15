MAP - BEDFORD COUNTY
(WSMV file)

BEDFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Magnitude 2.5 earthquake was measured about 8 miles (13km) east of Shelbyville, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred around 8:37 p.m. Tuesday.

News4 reached out to investigators in Bedford County, who tell us there were no confirmed reports of any damage at this time.

This is a developing story.

