DYERSBURG, TN (WSMV) - Folks in western counties of our viewing area probably felt a rumble this morning, this was due to a reported 3.6 magnitude earthquake in west Tennessee closer to the Tennessee/Missouri border.
According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake was about 12 km or 7.46 miles from Dyersburg, TN with a depth of about 14.3 km or 8.9 miles. The earthquake was registered around 5:56 a.m. Wednesday.
A storm spotter tells News4 that the earthquake could be felt as close as Benton County here in the Midstate.
There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries from this reported earthquake. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.