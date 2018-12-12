DECATUR, TN (WSMV)- NWS Morristown reported this morning that a magnitude 4.4 earthquake affected parts of Middle Tennessee.
According to the USGS Community Internet Intensity Map, the epicenter of the earthquake was in Decatur, TN.
Click here to see a more detailed map of the intensity of the earthquake.
This is a developing story.
Stay with News4 as we unpack the impact of this earthquake.
