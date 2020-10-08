A Nashville woman's performed with some of the most famous singers of all time. Her story's not only about having a good voice. It's about using that voice for good.
Go with me on this. Imagine you could take a box and tell someone's story with what's inside. The story of Kiley Dean would have a whole lot of music. As a kid, she'd take in the stuff by those big voices.
"More than anybody, it was Mariah," Kiley smiled. "I would literally sit up in my room and make myself do all her riffs and inflections and tones. Everything in her voice was absolute perfection. I'd tell everyone she was my vocal coach cause she kinda was. I would make people listen to me. They didn't have a choice. I'd be like, 'Tomorrooow!'"
By high school, Kiley caught the attention of a vocal coach and ended up among the emerging stars of the late 90s, a touring back-up singer for Britney Spears. Then came a chance to perform with the queen of pop.
"We all loved Madonna!" she said. "Open Your Heart! That song was great, but the video? My parents were like, 'No, baby girl. You can't watch that!' Little did I know, I would actually be singing with her."
For years, Kiley would tour the country, the world, singing backup at arenas and stadiums for Madonna.
Three years ago, Kiley started singing for someone else when she and her husband welcomed their little girl, Sullivan.
One year ago, out of precaution over a mass in her breast, Kiley visited a doctor. It was hard news.
"They said, 'Kiley, you have breast cancer,'" said Kiley. "It was stage one. It was genetic. It was hormonal. You don't know. You don't know how bad it can be. I have this little girl, and I want to live. Her seeing me go through what I went through, it became an everyday question. 'Mommy, are you going to the hospital today?' She pushes me. She makes me want to be better."
At 37-years-old, Kiley underwent surgery and began treatments at Saint Thomas Midtown.
"I'm happy to be cancer free!" she said. "Can I get an Amen? Yes, let me get an Amen! When I go there, it's like these people saved my life. It's a special place for me. Now we're on other meds to assure this beast does not return. This journey, God's really been by my side heavily. I can almost feel him in all things I've gone through. I just want to give back to my God and sing about what he's done."
Just like she was inspired by those big voices, Kiley hopes by sharing her story, she can inspire someone to learn about breast cancer and see a doctor for early detection.
Next in Kiley's story, she's going to record a worship EP to be titled Overcome.
"There's so much to live for, and the best is truly, truly yet to come, and I cannot wait," she said.
