SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 19-year-old Madison man is now facing criminal charges in connection with a crash that left one child dead and another child injured last week.
Cristain Ruiz has now been charged with vehicular homicide, aggravated assault and driving under the influence after the crash on March 30. He is being held on a $1 million bond.
The crash occurred on State Highway 64, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Ruiz was driving a 2016 GMC Terrain westbound on Highway 64 when THP said he was attempting to pass another vehicle and crashed head-on into a 2012 Audi AA4.
Troopers said a 5-year-old and 6-year-old were in the Audi. The driver of the Audi was also injured in the crash.
