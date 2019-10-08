MUG - Gerardo Marquez - 10/8/19

Gerardo Marquez was charged by Franklin Police with felony theft. (Photo: Franklin Police Department)

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -- Police say 53-year-old Gerardo Marquez stole $3,000 in cologne and perfume from Macy's in the CoolSprings Galleria.

On Friday evening Franklin police officers were contacted by store security, reporting that they caught a suspected shoplifter.  

Security staff for Macy's told Franklin Police they caught Marquez as he was leaving the store, but an accomplice with him managed to escape capture.

Marquez was booked by the Williamson County Sheriff's Department on Felony Theft charges, and remains in custody.

