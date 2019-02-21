HENDERSONVILLE,TN (WSMV)- Police say one man is responsible for stealing as many as five large screen televisions this month from a Hendersonville Walmart.
Timothy Cox, 28, from Madison was arrested Wednesday for shoplifting two large screen TVs from a Walmart, authorities say.
Hendersonville Police say Cox also stole a TV on February 11, and two more TVs on February 14.
Cox is currently being held in Sumner County Jail and is charged with a felony theft of $1,000 and is scheduled to appear in general session court on March 27.
His bond is unknown at this time.
