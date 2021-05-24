NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A group of neighbors in Madison say they are seeing foundation cracks outside and inside their homes. They say they started to spring up earlier this year, and they think they know the reason why.
The neighbors live off Campbell Road where a new housing development, called Coarsey Farms, is going up. When it’s complete there will be 44 new homes. But the blasts in that area are so loud, people say it’s tearing their foundation apart.
Angela Smith is a homeowner on Graycroft Avenue. She knows that title comes with wear but not this number of tears.
“I’m used to the typical cracks of a home settling over time,” Smith says. “It’s frustrating to know this wasn’t here three years ago when I had an appraisal for the house.”
Since January, Smith says she began to see more cracks run down her foundation on the outside, even on her inside walls.
“Almost every room is affected,” Smith says. “That’s when I just felt like I just needed to do the right thing.”
Smith believes the damage stems from the Coarsey Farms subdivision going up a few blocks from her. When it started, she began to document the blasts on paper, citing the time and date.
So far, Smith has heard from 20 neighbors who say they too see cracks in their foundation.
“I will reach out to my insurance, because I feel that’s the only way it can be resolve,” says Smith. “It’s just frustrating because I’ve worked hard for this house, you know, 25 years old.”
Smith says a neighbor reached out to their insurance agent who believes the foundation cracks could be weather damage. She also says the fire marshal came out in February and said the blasts were within their limit.
News4 reached out to CDSG, who is engineering the development, and AMH Tennessee Development, LLC, who is the owner of the subdivision. Both companies have not returned our inquiries.
