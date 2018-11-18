NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Five-year-old Caroline Lantz is battling an aggressive form of cancer that's kept her in the hospital for 100 days straight. Nurses say she's about to start one of the most painful treatments available, but she got a chance to forget about all of that for a little while.
"About noon, a limo pulled up in front of the house, kids started screaming with excitement," explained Mark Lantz, Caroline's dad.
Little did Caroline know, the limo arrived to take her downtown to get ready for the CMA Awards.
A little break from the hospital was much needed for the entire family. They've had to drive back and forth between Vanderbilt Children's Hospital and their home in Cincinnati clinic for months.
The timing of this award show was impeccable.
"It happened to coincide with Caroline being in between treatments," said Margaret Lantz, Caroline's mom.
A few days ago, Caroline was too sick to get out of bed. But Wednesday, she's jumping on the bed with two of her favorite artists, CMA Award nominees Maddie & Tae.
Caroline's smile says it all.
"You really can't be sad when she's so happy," Margaret said.
Maddie & Tae treated her like a true country music queen with all the glam and surprised her with four tickets to the CMA Awards where she got to walk the red carpet.
To follow Caroline's journey and help the family with costs, you can visit her website, carolinestrong.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.