Getting caught drunk behind the wheel, has consequences: jail time, license revocation, fines, treatment, and ignition interlock devices.
News4 found that first time offenders rarely face all those consequences.
Out of the 126 people charged with first time DUI in Nashville in the month of June, at least 60 of them either pleaded down to a lesser charge or the charges were dropped all together.
"More than surprising, I find it very disappointing, very disappointing," said Phaedra Creed is with M.A.D.D.
She said, often people who get caught driving drunk once, don't stop.
Across the state, 36,912 people have two DUIs.
1,049 have six DUIs.
450 have seven DUIs.
One person has 17 DUIs.
Those are convictions and all of those people have current , valid drivers licenses in the state of Tennessee.
"And the average person drives 80 times before they're even caught, so think about that when you're on our highways at night and you have your families and your children in the car," said Creed.
Lawmakers recently introduced new laws to stiffen punishments for drunk drivers including one that addresses drunk driving in a school zone.
"Knowing that we have over 59,000 repeat offenders drivers driving on our highways today, it's really scary, and it something we need to make sure were protecting our state, protecting our citizens, and protecting our communities," said Creed.
Below are the new DUI bills being proposed:
HB0716/SB1409
HB0761/SB1342
HB0167/SB0403
HB0772/SB0502
