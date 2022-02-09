ROBERTSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Macy's announced Wednesday that they will be expanding their operations in Robertson County, creating 50 new jobs.
The expansion will be within the already existing distribution facility in Portland.
The project aims to enhance overall performance through partnership with a world class automation vendor while also building a system with top tier scalability.
"We are proud to have a renowned brand like Macy’s call our state home," said Governor Bill Lee. "Tennessee offers an unmatched location for distribution and logistics operations, and I thank Macy's for its continued investment and job creation in Robertson County," Governor Lee continued.
Through this investment, Macy’s Portland fulfillment center will roll out new processes to increase its capacity and productivity as well as be in a position for future investment and business growth.
“Robertson County is proud to be home to Macy’s and to have so many of our residents finding employment there, said Robertson County Mayor William A. Vogle. "This expansion is a complement to our workforce and to the Portland area, and we are pleased that Macy’s has seen fit to make a substantial continued investment in our community," he said.
In the last five years, TNECD has supported nearly 10 economic development projects in Robertson County resulting in more than 1,300 job commitments and approximately $627 million in capital investment.
“Macy’s is excited about this investment and our continued expansion in the Portland area," said Dennis Mullahy, Macy's, Inc. Chief Supply Chain Officer said in a statement. "The new automated technology will further modernize our operations and increase our capacity and productivity to better serve our valued customers across the country.”
To begin the search for a career with Macy's in Portland, click here.
