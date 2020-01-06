GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Macy's is planning to close its store in the RiverGate Mall in Goodlettsville.
A clearance sale is beginning now and will run for the next 8 to 12 weeks. Non-seasonal employees will be relocated to nearby Macy's stores or will be eligible for severance and outplacement resources.
Sears had earlier closed it's RiverGate Mall store in early 2019. No reason was immediately given as to why Macy's is closing their store.
Macy's still has stores open at the Mall at Green Hills in Nashville and at CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin. Those stores are not affected by the announcement.
