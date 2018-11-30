PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - A Macy's distribution center in Robertson County was briefly placed on lockdown Friday morning after an employee overheard a comment about a gun.
The all-clear was given after authorities searched the facility on Vaughn Parkway in Portland.
An employee notified the company's security department after overhearing the comment about the gun just before 5:30 a.m. The security department notified police.
The police department said investigators searched the building, spoke to witnesses and reviewed surveillance cameras to determine that there was not a gun in the building.
The business has since resumed normal operations.
The Portland Police Department issued this statement:
On 11/30/2018 at approximately 5:22am we received a call of a man with a gun at MACYS, located on Vaughn Parkway in Portland, TN. The investigation revealed that an employee overheard a comment about a gun while at their work station and notified MACYS Security. Security did initiate their safety and security procedures and notify the police department. Upon arrival officers did secure the building and employees were moved to a safe area per MACYS procedures. Statements were taken from witnesses that overheard a comment regarding a gun and all video was reviewed by both officers and MACYS Security. There was NO EVIDENCE FOUND OF A GUN AT MACYS, only an overheard comment about a gun. MACYS has returned to normal operation.
