RED BOILING SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - Red Boiling Springs can be best described as small.
"It’s sort of a sleepy town, very few problems," said Kenneth Hollis. He would know, he’s the mayor of the around 1,100 population city. Hollis said, “We have three historic hotels.”
However, other than that, "we don't have a lot of industry here. The sawmills is our biggest industry for people to go work,” said Adrian Powell. He’s also a lifelong Red Boiling Springs resident.
Powell has a cattle farm on Highway 52 that’s gaining the attention of residents and even visitors on their way through.
“As you enter the city limits you have a Biden sign up and my family is Republicans, we support Donald Trump and we wanted to do something,” commented Powell.
For the last two weeks he’s had Trump flags up at the front of his farm but Saturday they were vandalized when he says teenagers cut them down the middle. Coincidentally, he had already spent Saturday painting another tribute to the president with hay bales.
“A lot of people ask me, are you sure you did not use a stencil? I said I free handed it, the good lord must have been with me to make it happen," said Powell.
Powell moved the hay bales to his farm on Sunday and says there has been a lot of response. “I've had a lot of people call and say they'd be willing to donate to help pay for a lot of signs to be put up on the property and I don't want to do that. I think I've got my word out."
Even the neighbors next to the farm who have the large Biden sign Powell was describing say they’re impressed.
Linda McCrary said, “I think he put a lot of effort into it. I like his signs. I like the fact that people are getting involved and letting other people know their thoughts." Her husband George also said jokingly, “I wanted to say in a big way that I was a Biden fan, it seemed to stir up the rest of them a little bit so they have countered me with several Trump signs but that's ok."
Powell didn’t press any charges against the people who cut his flags but says they apologized and did pay to cover the cost. Not only does he hope they learn a valuable lesson about respecting people’s property but also their own views.
It’s something this small town already does.
George McCrary said, “We all have different political ideas and that sort of thing, but we all still get along and we're all still neighbors. And that’s the way it should be.”
Mayor Kenneth Hollis also commented, “I wouldn't want us remembered for anybody destructing somebody else's property. If they put that up, that's everybody's constitutional right that they be for whoever they want to, whichever candidate they want to."
