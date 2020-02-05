LAFAYETTE, TN (WSMV) - The former employee of a Macon County finance firm accused of abusing her position to steal customer loan payments has been arrested after an investigation.
Serena Swindle, 41, was arrested on Monday after the Macon County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging her with one count of theft over $10,000.
TBI agents began investigating Swindle at the request of District Attorney General Tommy Thompson. The investigation showed she stole customer payments totaling around $51,000. She resigned when the allegations surfaced.
She was arrested and released on $3,500 bond on Tuesday.
