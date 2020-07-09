MACON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - The Macon County School Board has met and voted to begin the 2020/2021 school year on August 24, offering both on-campus and virtual classes.
The board also voted on a modified school calendar for the year as well.
Calendar changes include the cancellation of fall break, returning to class one day earlier from Christmas break, having spring break one week earlier to include Good Friday, and making the last day of school Saturday, May 29 rather than Friday, May 28.
Students that enroll in the virtual school will be locked in for the entire school year and will not be permitted to begin attending on campus classes at any point during the school year.
