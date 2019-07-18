MACON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The THP Bomb Squad and ATF are assisting the Macon County Sheriff's Department in diffusing a confirmed pipe bomb that was located in the garage of a home on Rocky Mound Road.
The incident began around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The girlfriend of 30-year-old Cecil Masters drove him to a nearby ambulance base, and told officials that Masters was loading shotgun shells and had blown his hand up.
When investigators went to the home where the accident occurred, they found a live pipe bomb approximately 6-10 inches long and 2 inches in diameter in the garage. The shed's door was open when they arrived on scene.
Macon County Sheriff's Office said later Thursday morning that the story Masters and his girlfriend told about the incident was false. Sheriff Mark Gammons tells News4 that a bomb went off in Masters' hand when he was assembling it.
Masters was taken to a hospital in Nashville for treatment of his injuries. The Sheriff's Office says Masters has been charged in the past with a few misdemeanors such as public intoxication, evading arrest, and DUIs.
According to dispatchers, the area was secured with multiple units on scene, with THP bringing a bomb-detonating robot. Investigators put concrete around the bomb to keep it still and in tact in case it managed to get shot up in the air. The robot managed to set off the bomb once and investigators believed the bomb had not opened up enough to render it safe so they reignited it manually and detonated it again to open it up.
Investigators have a search warrant and are planning to search the house and garage to find out why Masters was making bombs or for any literature that shows how to make them.
No arrests so far have been made in this case.
Tweets from @shelbyasansone on Twitter
Macon County Sheriffs Office, ATF, and THP just sent a robot into the shed right next to that white truck.— Shelby Sansone WSMV (@shelbyasansone) July 18, 2019
They’re planning to possibly detonate a bomb. They moved us back before going in. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/GCaEz9eSdJ
Better shot from our cameras! https://t.co/uipY8QZAAm— Shelby Sansone WSMV (@shelbyasansone) July 18, 2019
A guy with a full body bomb suit just came in and out of the shed.— Shelby Sansone WSMV (@shelbyasansone) July 18, 2019
Deputies just blocked off the road. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/RAs2RdytR2
Law enforcement is moving the robot back inside the shed. It went around to the back. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/mtPrKhczjy— Shelby Sansone WSMV (@shelbyasansone) July 18, 2019
We heard 2 booms coming from the shed. The robot has just come out of the building. I’m working to get confirmation from the sheriff that it was the bomb. #TNNews #TNTweets #Breaking @WSMV— Shelby Sansone WSMV (@shelbyasansone) July 18, 2019
Didn’t have service there for a little bit... but about 5 minutes ago I heard pop. It was a little higher pitch than the other sounds I’ve heard coming from this shed. ATF is looking around the area now. #TNNews #Breaking #TNTweets @WSMV— Shelby Sansone WSMV (@shelbyasansone) July 18, 2019
Department’s men have*** grammar went out the window on that one.— Shelby Sansone WSMV (@shelbyasansone) July 18, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.