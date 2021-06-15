WESTMORELAND, TN (WSMV) - A Macon County deputy is in stable condition after being shot and the suspect was killed after an exchange of gunfire with detectives on Tuesday afternoon.

Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons said deputies responded to a home on West Stinson Road near the Sumner County line around 12:30 p.m. after a woman called and said there was a man on her porch with a gun and she felt threatened.

The man returned to his home when deputies arrived.

Gammons said Sgt. Kyle Petty was shot in the back and leg after the unidentified man pointed a gun at his head and then toward sheriff's deputies.

The man went inside the house after shooting Petty.

Macon County shooting Law enforcement is investigating a shooting on West Stinson Road in Macon County near Westmoreland.

A few minutes later, detectives shot and killed the man after another exchange of gunfire. Law enforcement was able to enter the home and found the man dead.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting.

Petty was taken to Skyline Medical Center by helicopter where he is in stable condition, according to Gammons.