It's a project more than 20 years in the making, and it's quickly taking shape.
The Mack Hatcher Parkway extension in Williamson County - when completed - will allow for access from Cool Springs to the west side of Franklin in a matter of minutes.
The state broke ground on this project back in December, much to the delight of anyone who lives, works, or drives through Williamson County.
The expansion will connect the existing Mack Hatcher Loop to one of the fastest growing areas in Williamson County.
Kimberly Welch is the project manager for TDOT.
“It's moving faster than I expected,” Welch said. “You can see that out here, all the dirt work that's going on. They're still doing some clearing on the far end of the project.”
A major facet of the project includes building a half-mile bridge spanning the Harpeth River in two different places.
“It's probably be about 30 feet above where we're standing right now,” Welch explains. “You're going to start seeing the columns being built, caps being put on, seeing the formation of the bridge, maybe setting beams for the bridge in August.”
Right now, the plan is to build a two lane extension connecting the existing Mack Hatcher Parkway to New Highway 96 West. There are plans to expand the road to four lanes in the future to allow for more growth.
“We know people have been eager,” TDOT spokesperson Kathryn Schulte said. “It's really going to help people get around Williamson County better. It's going to open up access.”
For those who live and work on the west side of Franklin, getting to Mack Hatcher requires a trip through downtown Franklin, up Hillsboro Road, past Franklin High School.
This will cut that trip time in half.
Estimated completion is scheduled for the fall of 2021.
