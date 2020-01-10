Florida's MacDill Air Force Base is under lockdown after reports of an active shooter on the base, an US Special Operations Command spokesman said.
Commands on base near Tampa have been advised that this is not a drill, spokesman Phillip Chitty said.
Further details about the report of a shooter weren't immediately available.
