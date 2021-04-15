NASHVILLE (WSMV) - If you're looking to add a 4-legged buddy to your family, then we have the perfect place for you.
The Metro Nashville Animal Care & Control shelter is completely full and in need of fosters.
The shelter on Harding Pike is also in great need of food donations for both cats and dogs.
Live this morning on @WSMV from @NashAnimalCare and we need your help. The shelter is full so we need to find these beautiful dogs and cats Fur-ever homes. This is “Peanut.” 3 years old, he loves Netflix and just hanging out. Go to https://t.co/EzJNtF2l0b for more. pic.twitter.com/7Iw4GdiwRc— BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) April 15, 2021
News4's Big Joe on the Go is live there this morning to show you some of the beautiful pets that are looking for their 'fur-ever' homes.
MACC is open each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can reach out to the shelter by calling (615) 862-7928. Click here for their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.