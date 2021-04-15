NASHVILLE (WSMV) - If you're looking to add a 4-legged buddy to your family, then we have the perfect place for you. 

The Metro Nashville Animal Care & Control shelter is completely full and in need of fosters. 

MACC dogs up for adoption

The shelter on Harding Pike is also in great need of food donations for both cats and dogs. 

News4's Big Joe on the Go is live there this morning to show you some of the beautiful pets that are looking for their 'fur-ever' homes.

MACC is open each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can reach out to the shelter by calling (615) 862-7928. Click here for their website. 

