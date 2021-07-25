NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control announced on Facebook they are looking for people to adopt or even just foster a couple of days while they work to fix a broken AC unit.
In a post, MACC says the kennel rooms are not useable at this time due to the heat and they need anyone that might be able to adopt or foster some animals to come by the shelter before they close at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Being in the heat could cause stress, diseases or even death to an animal.
This will allow the shelter to clear some room for any new animals that may be coming in.
If interested, you can go to the shelter at 5125 Harding Place in Nashville, call 615-862-7928 or email here.
