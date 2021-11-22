NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) is encouraging Tennessee families to consider hosting a foster pet in their home this Thanksgiving.
The MACC facility will be closed on Nov. 25 and 26, making the holiday season a perfect time to welcome pets into homes.
Foster care is a better option for pets than living in a shelter, as animals that are in foster care are in a less stressful environment.
Families are also better able to decide if they want to adopt pets when they are in foster care. It allows pets to better show off what makes them distinct.
More space is created in shelters for lost and surrendered animals when pets are taken into foster care.
Anyone interested in hosting a foster pet can click here to complete a form. Volunteers can also stop by the shelter during its open hours to begin the process to taking a pet home with them.
The shelter will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday through Wednesday. It is located at 5125 Harding Place.
All veterinary care, medication, and care supplies necessary for foster pets will be provided by MACC.
In addition, anyone interested in adopting a pet for the holidays can click here to complete a adoption form or stop by the shelter during its open hours to being the adoption process.
Adoption fees are $90 for dogs, $60 for kittens, and $40 for cats. All MACC adopted pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and started on initial vaccinations.
