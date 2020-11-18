NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Once a month, our Big Joe on the Go pays a visit to the Metro Animal Care and Control to help find FUR-ever homes for some four-legged buddies.
Thanks to our awesome viewers, it's always a success!
Around this time of the year when temperatures drop, the shelter gets close to its capacity and they need your help to foster an animal. Adorable pups like one named, "Spaghetti," would love a temporary stay at your place!
Big Joe is taking on the challenge of showcasing some more adoptables at MACC to help find a cozy home (temporary or permanent) for them in time for the holidays.
MACC is located at 5125 Harding Place and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
