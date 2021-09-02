NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Animal Care and Control department says they are forced to change their hours of operation because of staffing shortages. The change will take effect September 7th.
On September 7th, the shelter will open at noon and close at 4 p.m., except for Thursdays when MACC will not close until 6 p.m. They say all in-person adoption services will be open during the new hours.
If you would like to look at animals that are up for adoption, you're encouraged to visit PHShelter.com and search under MACC's zip code, 37211. To request more info on any animal you see on there, email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
MACC currently needs to hire Animal Care Specialists and Veterinary Staff. If you'd like to apply, call to the Metro HR department at (615)-340-5640.
