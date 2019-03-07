NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Animal Care & Control is calling on you for help after dealing with a big increase in the number of animals they've taken in recently.
Last month, animal intake was 29 percent higher than in February of last year, with the shelter taking in nearly 500 animals.
"Most notably our increase has been in stray animals ... that's the most significant increase from last year is the number of stray animals out in the community right now," said J.D. White, kennel manager at Metro Animal Care & Control.
Even if you aren't ready to be a pet parent, there are several ways you can help.
You can be an adoption ambassador and take dogs for walks. They'll wear an "adopt me" vest to try and find any potential adopters.
There's also a "Bow Wow Breakout" program. You can take an animal home for just a day, night or weekend to give them a break from shelter life.
The shelter also needs help with day-to-day things at the shelter that you can volunteer to help with.
Click here for more information about volunteering.
