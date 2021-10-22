NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A recent study finds that M&M’s has taken the top spot from Reese’s as the most popular Halloween candy.
The study, conducted by RetailMeNot, shows 55% of Americans prefer M&M’s, compared to last year’s champion, Reese’s, at 54%.
Other candies on the list include Kit Kat at 50%, Snickers at 48%, with Skittles and candy corn bringing up the rear at 29 and 28 percent, respectively.
78% of the Americans in the study say they are planning to buy candy for Halloween this year, while only 2 out of 5 plan to shop for a costume or Halloween décor.
