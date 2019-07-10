NASHVILLE, TN (WMSV) -- Preliminary autopsy results from Davidson County Medical Examiner Dr. Feng Li have been released to News4.
The doctor's examination shows Metro Nashville Police Officer John Anderson passed away from injuries sustained in the crash, not the subsequent car fire.
Officer Anderson suffered multiple blunt-forced traumas in the crash that were fatal injuries.
