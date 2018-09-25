NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Gov. Bill Haslam is taking unprecedented action to improve safety and security in schools across the state.
Haslam and TN Dept. of Education Commissioner Candice McQueen announced Tuesday that $35 million will be split among all 147 school districts across the state to address vulnerabilities and risks.
The money will allow districts to pay for things like extra training for school resource officers, improving mental health resources for students and enhancing school security.
“We have made security for children at our schools a priority, so there was an urgency to have all schools assessed and the funding allocated to increase school safety as we started the school year,” Haslam said. “I thank the members of the School Safety Working Group for their work to identify solutions, the General Assembly for making these funds available, and state and local public safety officials for promptly completing the assessments.”
In March, the School Safety Working Group recommended a state-wide review of school facilities as well as safety procedures and precautions.
Haslam and McQueen said Tuesday that every single school across the state has now completed that review process.
Also because of the work group recommendations, officials said the Dept. of Safety and Homeland Security is now developing a stateside school safety mobile app.
