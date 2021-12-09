NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Highway Safety office will host a “night of remembrance” for the lives lost to drunk driving crashes in our state this year.
It is in partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) who hopes to remind everyone to not drive impaired as the holidays approach.
We know from Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN) that 1 in 3 fatal crashes involved an impaired driver this year and about 46 percent of those impaired drivers were ages 20-34.
President Biden’s infrastructure bill includes a mandate for anti-drunk-driving technology in new vehicles.
That could include systems that monitor signs of impairment and slows the vehicle down, eventually pulling the car over.
With this type of advanced technology, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) believes this could prevent over 9,000 drunk-driving deaths per year.
“Even though last year in the middle of a pandemic we’ve seen less miles driven, we’ve seen more fatalities happening,” said Phaedra Creed of M.A.D.D. “So, this is the technology that is going to make sure that my children’s children will never have to experience impaired drivers.”
DUI crashes do not only involve the loss of life but can come with a financial burden.
In the last year, DUI crash costs exceeded $911 million dollars.
The “Night of Remembrance” will be held at the Sonesta Airport Hotel at 4:30pm on Thursday.
