A legendary UT football player, coach, and member of the College Football Hall of Fame, Johnny Majors has died at 85-years-old. Many will tell you even through success and many honors, he never forgot home.
Head to downtown Lynchburg. You're not going to find locals who don't know Majors.
"No, everybody here knows him," laughed resident Larry Moorehead. "The main drag in Lynchburg is called Majors Boulevard."
"I couldn't believe how genuine he was," said resident Dale McGee.
Through it all, Majors was always a part of his hometown, often grabbing a bite and talking to fans at Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House restaurant.
"Just an ole down to earth country boy," smiled Moorehead.
"When I told him my son played football, he said, 'have him call me,' and the man actually gave me his phone number," said McGee.
For those who know the football legacy, he was Johnny Majors. He was just 'John' to longtime friends like Ann and Dudley Tipps.
"I thought John deserved everything he got," said Dudley Tipps. "He was never a big shot. He was always the same John."
"We were proud of him," added Ann Tipps.
It's a hard loss for Lynchburg with the death of Majors.
"There's lots of things you'd like to ask Johnny Majors about his life," said Moorehead. "Nobody can answer that now."
Just as he stayed part of Lynchburg, the people here said there's no doubt Majors will always be part of Lynchburg.
"You talk about what you did with your dash, what you did from your birth year to your ending year," said Lynchburg Mayor Bonnie Lewis. "He did a lot with his dash."
"He was always the same when he came to Lynchburg," said Dudley Tipps. "He knew he was home."
