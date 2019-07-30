NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Rideshare company Lyft is provided discounted rides to polling locations across Nashville for the upcoming Mayoral election on Thursday.
Lyft wants you to get out and vote and is offering 50% off one ride to or from a polling location using the code VOTENASH19. They are also partnering with The Equity Alliance to offer free rides to residents in underserved communities.
“At Lyft, we believe that every voice is important, and we want to make sure our Nashville community is heard during this mayoral election,” said Sam Nadler, general manager for Lyft Nashville, “Our mission is to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation, and we’re thrilled to help remove transportation as a barrier to voting and help Nashvillians exercise their right to vote."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.