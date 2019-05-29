NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Conservationist organization Tennessee Riverkeeper has found proof that scooters are endangering our waterway as well as Nashville's streets, after two scooters were pulled out of an area creek.
Their staff released a video Wednesday morning of a Lyft scooter being pulled out of the Browns Creek during a litter cleanup.
“Nashville’s waterways are plagued by sewage, litter, runoff, and now scooters. After discovering evidence that these scooters have been thrown off bridges into local creeks, Riverkeeper can safely hypothesize many have been thrown off bridges into the Cumberland River too," David Whiteside, Founder and Executive Director of Tennessee Riverkeeper, said.
According to Whiteside, the batteries in the scooters contain chemical compounds and, if leaked, can impact clean water, putting wildlife and others who depend on it at risk.
Staff also removed 1,700 pounds of litter during the cleanup.
