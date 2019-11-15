Lyft says it is pulling its scooters out of Nashville and is focusing on cities where their scooters can have the biggest impact

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Lyft scooters are leaving Nashville. 

The company announced this week it is pulling out of Nashville as well as five other cities. Lyft said it is focusing on markets where they can have the biggest impact and Nashville is not one of them anymore. 

Over the summer, council authorized tighter rules. One of those rules is only allowing up to three scooter companies to operate. There were seven companies at that time. the rules also reduced fleet sizes by half and placed a curfew on nights and weekends. 

Lyft is the second company to pull out of Nashville since this summer. 

Nashville continues to toy with high fees for scooter companies and the environment for them has not been welcoming. Last week, a council member reintroduced a bill to ban scooters in Nashville altogether. 

