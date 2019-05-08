NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Lyft is the official rideshare partner for the Iroquois Steeplechase on Saturday, May 11 and is providing a transportation plan for those planning to attend the event.
First-time Lyft users can get $5 off two rides to and from Steeplechase using the code ISC2019.
Shuttles will be available to transport passengers back and forth between the race track and pickup zone at 7179 Highway 100.
“As Lyft is the official rideshare partner for Steeplechase, our goal is to make this busy event as stress-free as possible for attendees,” said Lyft Nashville General Manager Sam Nadler. “We’ll offer a convenient pickup/drop-off zone as well as a staffed Lyft Lounge with seating, Wi-Fi and cellphone chargers for additional passenger convenience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.