NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman from out-of-state is speaking publicly for the first time about the nightmare she endured in the car of a Lyft driver in Nashville a week and a half ago.

Jamie, who did not want to share her last name or her state of residence, spoke via Skype to News4. She and her younger sister were visiting Nashville Saturday night, May 25 when they got in the vehicle of a Lyft driver at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Broadway in downtown.

“I saw the license plate was the same as what it said on Lyft and the car was the exact same,” says Jamie. “It’s not like we got into someone’s car without knowing who it was, so he was there for us.”

Jamie said the driver told the sisters to “buckle up,” which the women interpreted as an indication he was looking out for their safety. What happened after that was anything but a safe ride to the Airbnb they rented in East Nashville.

"He's going over medians, he's going into oncoming traffic, he's going through red lights. I can't tell you how many cars we almost T-boned," says Jamie. "There were two closed roads that had cones on them and he was going through all the cones and the cones are flying up onto the window."

Jamie said she was seated in the back seat of the vehicle where she could see the speedometer climb to 100 miles per hour in the streets of downtown Nashville. The sisters claim the driver nearly hit four pedestrians as he drove near Nissan Stadium, which had just hosted an Eric Church concert where he played to a record-setting audience of more than 56,000 people.

Jamie said the only time the driver slowed down was when they had to stop at a traffic light near Nissan Stadium. The driver had his window down and a police officer who was nearby directing traffic grabbed the door jam.

“He’s telling the Lyft driver, yelling at him ‘pull over pull over pull over,’” said Jamie. “I’m in the back seat on the phone with 911. My sister is yelling out the window for help and no one can do anything.”

When the traffic light turned green, the driver sped off and nearly took the officer with him.

“It was the scariest thing that we’ve ever encountered in our lives,” said Jamie. “Us being sisters, we’re thinking we’re going to die. We’re coming to terms with ‘we’re going to die, our parents are going to have to bury both of us at the same time. If we’re not going to die in this car with this guy, he’s going to take us somewhere, he’s not going to take us home, he’s going to kidnap us, he’s going to rape us, he’s going to kill us.’”

Jamie said it should have taken 15 minutes to get to the Airbnb where in East Nashville, but because of his erratic driving, it took less than five.

“It was the most horrendous experience of our lives. We thought we were going to die in that car and never see our families again.”

When the sisters made it to the rental house, they quickly tried to get out of the car.

“My knees buckled, I’m balling on the phone with 911 and I’m just thanking God that we made it out of there alive, because we did not think that was going to happen.”

The girls were so terrified after the whole ordeal that they rented a hotel for the next two nights while they completed their stay in Nashville. They contacted Lyft, which is now investigating the incident.

The suspect Joseph Richard was identified in a photo lineup. He is facing multiple charges including two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of false imprisonment, theft $1,000 or less, vandalism over $1,000, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $29,500.