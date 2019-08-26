NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The celebrate the final week of Live on the Green, Lyft will be offering one free ride for up to $10 to or from the event.
Lyft, the official rideshare and scooter partner of the event, will be activating its Ride Smart program. Use the discount code BUDLIGHTLOTG19 to receive the free or discounted ride.
Lyft and Bud Light are giving away up to $10,000 total in rides throughout the weekend.
