NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Lyft and Miller Lite are teaming up to provide over $10,000 in free rides to or from Tennessee Titans home games on Sunday, Nov. 10 and Sunday, Nov. 24.
According to Lyft, fans can redeem their free rides (up to $10) using the code MLTITANS.
“As part of our Ride Smart program, we are honored to be the exclusive rideshare partner of the Tennessee Titans to make game day transportation as seamless as possible,” said Sam Nadler, Lyft regional director for Tennessee. “We want fans to be able to enjoy the game while easily getting to and from Nissan Stadium.”
Lyft also maintains the Miller Lite Rideshare Lounge for those traveling to and from Nissan Stadium at the designated pickup and drop-off zone to increase safety and relieve traffic congestion.
